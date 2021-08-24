Avalons rockin’ the hits downtown

WILMINGTON — The best of rock and roll oldies will fill the air starting at 7 p.m. Friday as The Avalons perform a free outdoor concert on Sugartree St. in downtown Wilmington

The event is part of the 2021 Rock the Block Summer Concert Seriespresented by the Clinton County CVB.

The longtime Dayton group known in a former life as “Sh-Boom” is a multiple winner of the Best of Dayton Awards. They’ve shared the stage with everyone from Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, The Beach Boys, The Temptations and The Four Tops to Paul Revere & The Raiders, KC & the Sunshine Band, Kool & The Gang and The Turtles.

Plus, as always, there will be food and drinks and more in the downtown DORA district.

The Avalons will rock the oldies Friday evening in Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_The-Avalons.jpg The Avalons will rock the oldies Friday evening in Wilmington. www.theavalons.com