Simon Kenton classes reunite

The Simon Kenton Class of 1956 and 1957, along with guests, met for the reunions on Saturday, August 14. From left are: front row, Mary Jane Bean Bentley, Evelyn Ellis Pickering, Mary Ann McFadden Moore, Junia Mesecher Bond, Judy Bernard Campbell, Mary Alice Hartman Thatcher, Nancy Jandes Knapp, Jane Babb Warehime, and Shirley McFadden Webb; second row, Marvin Bond, Bob Centers, James Georges, Phil Centers, Sam Moore, Richard Leslie, Sondra Nordyke, Joe Pinkerton, and Mary Beth Campbell.

Back row, from left, Herschel Knapp, Earl Murphy, Charles Pitzer, Dorsey Wilson, Robert Webb, Don Henry, Donald Lindsey, and Jo Anne Hartman Lindsey.

The Simon Kenton Class of 1956 and 1957, along with guests, met for the reunions on Saturday, August 14. From left are: front row, Mary Jane Bean Bentley, Evelyn Ellis Pickering, Mary Ann McFadden Moore, Junia Mesecher Bond, Judy Bernard Campbell, Mary Alice Hartman Thatcher, Nancy Jandes Knapp, Jane Babb Warehime, and Shirley McFadden Webb; second row, Marvin Bond, Bob Centers, James Georges, Phil Centers, Sam Moore, Richard Leslie, Sondra Nordyke, Joe Pinkerton, and Mary Beth Campbell. Back row, from left, Herschel Knapp, Earl Murphy, Charles Pitzer, Dorsey Wilson, Robert Webb, Don Henry, Donald Lindsey, and Jo Anne Hartman Lindsey.