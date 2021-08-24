Sentences handed down in Clinton Co. Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between August 16 and August 20:

• Allen Parks, 34, of Cincinnati, O.V.I., O.V.I.-suspension, sentenced to 360 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Sept. 21, 2021 to Sept. 21, 2022, fined $1,325, assessed $135 court costs. Operator’s license was destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective October 1. ALS vacated. Parks must have no contact with a subject involved in the incident.

• Russell Cole Jr., 26, of Middletown, criminal damages, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Cole must have no contact with the victims and the incident location.

• Samantha Polk, 27, of Xenia, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Polk must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, commit no similar offenses for two years, and be monitored by non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer and a one-way traffic violation were dismissed.

• Robert Hudson Jr., 34, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a telephone harassment charge. Hudson must commit no further offenses for two years.

• Tyrone Guinn, 39, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $135 court costs. Guinn must have no contact with the incident location, complete eight hours of community service, must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years, and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Katelyn Conley, 21, of Dayton, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jacob McGaha, 29, of Highland Heights, Kentucky, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from going 101 in a 65 mph speed zone charge.

• Timothy Sampson, 41, of Midland, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Sarah Toller, 27, of Vancesburg, Kentucky, drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs.

• Alexandra Jenkins, 32, of Wilmington, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Kaylie Reiley, 20, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $15, assessed $135 court costs.

• Keith Bunch, 55, of Middletown, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Bunch.

• Sonny Knauff, 40, of Hillsboro, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Knauff.

• Howard Downing, 38, of Chillicothe, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Downing.

• Antone Black, 35, of Cincinnati, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Black.

• Aleksander Muladore, 18, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Muladore.

• Alyssundra Roberts, 27, of Middletown, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Roberts.

• Dylan Downing, 22, of Memphis, Tennessee, domestic violence, drug possession. Downing must have no contact with the victim. Sentencing stayed.

• Richard Piatt Jr., 40, of Sabina, complicity. Sentencing stayed. Piatt must have no contact with the incident location. Additional charges of driving under suspension and driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Brian Martin, 45, of Martinsville, domestic violence. Sentencing stayed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

