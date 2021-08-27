East Clinton FFA members advance to national convention

The East Clinton Great Oaks FFA recently learned that several students will be competing and earning awards at this year’s National FFA Convention.

Two students, Maggie Mathews and Mitchell Bean, made the top 4 in the nation for their National Proficiency awards. Maggie qualified in the top 4 for her proficiency in Dairy Cattle Entrepreneurship and Mitchell qualified by making top 4 in the nation in Equine Entrepreneurship.

Both will be interviewing and finding out their results at National Convention in October for a $1,000 award.

In addition, East Clinton Great Oaks FFA members will be competing in the National Milk Quality contest. The team of Paige Bowman, Jenna Stanley, Teddy Murphy, Anna Lopez, Elizabeth Seba-Mixtega, Erynn Cluley, Timmi Mahanes and Payton Spurlock finished 1st in the state last year, and they will be selecting 4 members to represent Ohio and compete in the National Competition in October for up to a $4,000 award.

The chapter will also be recognized for a National Chapter Gold Award.

Six students will be receiving the highest FFA award — the American FFA Degree. Cade Stewart, Avery Wood, Wyatt Riddle, Nathan Vest, Emma Malone and Kori Kile will receive their American FFA Degree on the last day of the National Convention.

Congratulations and good luck to the members being recognized for these efforts, and thank you to East Clinton, Great Oaks, and our community for the support through our activities.

East Clinton FFA members Maggie Mathews and Mitchell Bean have qualified for the national convention. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_composite-of-2-youths.jpg East Clinton FFA members Maggie Mathews and Mitchell Bean have qualified for the national convention. Submitted photos