A budding Mulberry: Condos, store, green space eyed downtown

WILMINGTON — New residences and more are in the works for South Mulberry Street around downtown Wilmington.

Josh Schlabach has submitted plans for the property at 171 S. Mulberry St. next to the bike trail/Luther Warren Peace Path between Sugartree and Truesdell streets.

According to the zoning/site plan review application, obtained from the City of Wilmington Public Safety/Public Service office, the plan is to build six residential condominium units with a green space.

The address was previously the site of a long-abandoned, large two-story building and a single-story structure, that were demolished in March 2020.

Schlabach told the News Journal he and his wife, Terri, enjoy taking their kids to walk the bike path, had seen the property empty for years, and hoped someone would turn it into something meaningful for the community.

“The location beside the bike path is a unique opportunity,” he said. “When it showed up for sale we decided to make an offer, and after some negotiations were able to reach an agreement and purchase it.

They also plan to build a cafe/bike shop on the corner of Mulberry Street and the bike path.

“That can be a place for people to meet up to get a bite to eat or a drink after spending time on the trail,” he said. “The bike shop would offer bike sales, repairs, and rentals.”

The condo residences would offer drive-in garages and a rooftop patio area. The area near the creek would be designated as a public green space with seating along the creek for people coming off the trail to use, he said.

Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth told the News Journal, “We are thrilled to have the continued investment into our community by the Schlabachs. I have no doubt of their success with this project, and it coincides so well with our goals for the revitalization of the Sugartree Corridor and the extension of the Luther Warren Peace Path.”

This would be yet another addition to future plans involving the Sugartree Corridor. Last September, Regional Planning Commissioner Taylor Stuckert shared plans to renew interest and revitalization in the area.

The project is set to be discussed at the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.

More views of the planned development. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_MULBERRY1.jpg More views of the planned development. Courtesy photos Another future view of the proposed condominiums. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_MULBERRY3.jpg Another future view of the proposed condominiums. Courtesy photos More views of the planned development. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_MULBERRY2.jpg More views of the planned development. Courtesy photos In this composite photo, at the top is an artist’s rendering of the future development planned for the South Mulberry Street property; the bottom shows the gravel and fill dirt work being done in the past week. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_composite-1-2.jpg In this composite photo, at the top is an artist’s rendering of the future development planned for the South Mulberry Street property; the bottom shows the gravel and fill dirt work being done in the past week. Tom Barr | News Journal