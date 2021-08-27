Local Briefs: Donations made to Wilmington schools; CC Park Board to meet

4 donations to WCS

The Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Board of Education this week approved four donations to the school district.

ABX Air donated 50 Generation 5 iPads with 32 GB of memory.

Burton, Hale, Vogel Legacy Foundation donated $1,000 to the Wilmington High School English Department to help purchase book kits for the new English curriculum.

TimberTech donated three totes of school supplies to help students in need.

And the Clinton County Democratic Party donated school supplies for the elementary schools as part of its “Dems for Kids” program.

CC Park Board to meet

Clinton County Park Board meeting is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 31 in the Law Library at the Clinton County Courthouse.