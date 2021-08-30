Local Briefs: Center Road closing; locals earn Chatfield honors; Noszka obtains coaching master’s

Center Road to be closed

Beginning Tuesday, September 7, weather permitting, Center Road will be closed for a bridge replacement, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office. The bridge is located between Lewis Road and Schell Road in Chester Township.

The last address accessible from the northwest (Schell Road) is 6606 Center Road. There are no addresses between the bridge and Lewis Road.

The project is anticipated to take four weeks, weather permitting.

Locals earn Chatfield honors

Local students earned dean’s list honors at Chatfield College in St. Martin, Ohio this summer: Rebekah Davenport, Kaci Grillot, and Alissa Woods of Blanchester; Naomi Quigley of Wilmington; Torie Potts of Midland; and Abbygail Ehlers and Mackenzie Straub of Lynchburg.

Noszka earns coaching master’s

Michael Noszka of Wilmington completed Master of Science in Coaching this summer from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.