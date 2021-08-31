CCHD closing for regular business for safety of staff due to ‘extremely high COVID activity in the community’ of unvaccinated residents; CCHD now ‘overrun’ by people wanting testing

WILMINGTON — “Extremely high COVID activity in the community” has led the Clinton County Health District to close for its regular business effective immediately “for the safety of the CCHD [Clinton County Health District] staff.”

Residents also need to note that the Clinton County Health District does not offer COVID testing.

The Clinton County Health District will continue walk-in COVID immunizations in the Community Room of the Clinton County Annex Building at Entrance B through the month of September. COVID vaccination clinic hours remain from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

CCHD also will continue to offer third doses to those individuals who are immunocompromised. No medical provider note is needed for these third doses, but please check with your medical provider in advance to see whether you need a third dose, said Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer.

Clinton County has 434 active COVID-19 cases as of the state’s Monday afternoon update and the CCHD “is getting overrun by people walking in for COVID testing,” according to a news release late Tuesday morning from Walker-Bauer.

She estimated that 95 percent of those Clinton Countians with active cases are unvaccinated.

She added, “We encourage our citizens to continue to do your [regular] business with us remotely via telephone at 937-382-3829 or email to info@clincohd.com .”

She said if you need to visit the CCHD in-person, come to the WIC window at Entrance C of the Clinton County Annex Building on South Nelson Avenue, and ring the doorbell on the WIC window.

Additional clinics will be added in the future to accommodate COVID booster doses and seasonal flu vaccinations. The CCHD is awaiting further guidance from the Ohio Department of Health regarding the COVID booster roll-out which is expected to begin the week of September 20.

“Please do not visit the CCHD offices for COVID testing,” Walker-Bauer stated. “The CCHD does not offer COVID testing. Please check with one of the local urgent care-type providers for COVID testing availability.”

Walker-Bauer added that HealthSource is testing by appointment only, at 937-444-8002.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_CC-Health-District-4.jpg