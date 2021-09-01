Clinton County Health District medical director announces retirement; has served county 21 years

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District’s Medical Director, Terry Kerr Holten, MD, has announced that she will retire effective January 1, 2022.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Clinton County for the past 21 years,” said Dr. Holten. She also thanked the Clinton County Board of Health and the Health Commissioner “for the unwavering support” during her tenure in her retirement notice.

Dr. Holten has served as the medical director since January 1, 2000. A pediatrician by specialty, Dr. Holten is a 1981 graduate of the University of Louisville’s School of Medicine.

The Clinton County Board of Health physician member, Janet Gick, MD, stated, “As my colleague, friend and Board of Health member, I appreciate Terry’s insight and guidance on many complex issues and epidemiological analyses; she is one smart lady!”

The search for the next Clinton County Health District Medical Director is underway.

Candidates must have a Doctorate of Medicine Degree from an accredited college or university and a valid license in good standing from the Ohio State Medical Board.

A Master’s Degree in Public Health is helpful, but not required. Interested individuals may contact the health commissioner by email at info@clincohd.com.

Dr. Holten https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_Dr-Terry-Holten-1-1.jpg Dr. Holten Submitted photo