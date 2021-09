MHS alumni banquet canceled

The Annual Banquet Meeting of the Martinsville High School Alumni Association that had been scheduled for Sept. 18 has been canceled. The COVID flare-up has made it prudent to reschedule the 104th gathering of the group to June 11, 2022.

Green trustees set meeting

The Green Township Trustees have rescheduled their first meeting in September to Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.