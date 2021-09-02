WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a subject for alleged disorderly conduct, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana possession at 1:46 p.m. on August 27. According to the report, police responded to the 1-99 block of South South Street for an unruly subject. Police seized a pipe and four dosage units of marijuana.

• Police arrested a subject for alleged drug abuse instrument possession and drug possession at 12:51 a.m. on August 25. According to the report, the suspect was arrested at the 1800 block of Rombach Avenue. Police seized a bag with suspected narcotics, a baggie with a white residue, and a hypodermic needle.

• Police charged a female subject with alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at 4:40 p.m. on August 26 at the 400 block of West Main Street. According to the report, a Waynesville female reported her 2005 black Chevy Equinox was stolen. After the suspect was charged, the vehicle was returned.

• Police arrested a male subject for alleged domestic violence on August 28. According to the report, police responded to a Truesdell Street residence where a 31-year-old male resident was assaulted by the suspect. The victim suffered apparent minor injuries. The report indicates alcohol may have been in use.

• Police arrested a male subject for alleged burglary at 11:38 a.m. on August 27. The incident took place at an East Locust Street residence. A pair of Nike shoes was stolen from a 35-year-old female.

