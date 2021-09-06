Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Elks Lodge #797, 2541 SR 22 E, Wilmington. Aug. 23. Critical: Pickles in sandwich prep cooler were 47°F (Must be kept cold at 41°F or below.) No food product in “Wilmington Elks” cooler was dated or labeled. No food product was dated in True 2-door cooler. Nothing was dated or labeled in sandwich prep cooler. Currently reduce oxygen package of raw meats before freezing — Discontinue immediately. If you choose to continue with this method you must provide an HACCP plan and purchase commercial equipment for this process.

Handwashing sink in kitchen, there are no paper towels. All employees must wear hair restraints including facial hair restraints. There were towels hung on the counter. All towels are only to be used as wiping cloths and must be stored in sanitizer solution when not in use. Bottom front of “Wilmington Elks” cooler was laying on the ground. Floor under grill, deep fryer and prep tables was dirty. Floor by hand sink along the wall was dirty. Wall behind 3-sink had black residues along caulking.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 20.

• Subway, 2855-B SR 73 South, Wilmington. Aug. 24. Follow-up. No temperature chart available for hot or cold items as specified in Aug. 4 letter to Tolmar (owner). Left temperature chart with employee, for them to start checking temperatures.

Critical: Condensate from walk-in cooler dripping into large black container on top shelf of walk-in cooler. Evidence water still pooling on floor of cooler. (3rd Notice.) In the front reach-in cooler, black olives 47°F, banana peppers 47°F and jalapenos 47°F. All must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth. (3rd Notice.)

Employee making sandwiches has facial hair with no hair restraint. (3rd Notice.) New employee came in with no hat or hair restraint and started making sandwiches. Walk-in cooler dripping water. Prep cooler on front line has large ice accumulation on back of cooler. (3rd Notice.) Broken chipped tile in floor in front of soda boxes. Wall behind 3-compartment sink is dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 21.

• Kroger, 1001 Cherry St., Blanchester. Aug. 20. Critical: In sushi area: Ready-to-eat salmon 43°F, tuna 43°F, crab salad 42°F, crab stick 42°F. Person In Charge discarded raw fish. PIC to monitor and adjust cooler. (These must be kept at 41°F or below.) No open/prepared product was marked with date. PIC stated labels are on order. Find alternate methods for datemarking TCS RTE foods. Several flies in area.

Also in sushi area: Food items out of original packaging (sauces, sesame toppings, etc.).

Other departments: Critical: Cartons of raw eggs stored over packages of mush in dairy department. Raw fish stored above RTE food (dips, etc.) in seafood/meat walk-in cooler. Packages of raw chicken displayed over raw beef/meat loaf packages in Meat Department wall cases. Boxes of food on floor in bakery walk-in freezer and main walk-in freezer.

Follow-up: Sept. 3.

• Fiesta Veracruz, 37 W. Locust St., Wilmington. Aug. 23. Critical: Queso 106°F (warmer). Reheated and corrected. Cheesecake dessert missing date mark. Corrected. Spray bottles with cleaners missing name label. Corrected.

Handwashing signs missing in restrooms. Light nonworking in 3-door True cooler. Food splatter on walls near warmer. Wall damaged near prep cooler and kitchen entry.

• Happy Wok, 1655 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 23. Follow-up. Critical: Raw chicken 44°F, raw beef 44°F (prep cooler). Person In Charge adjust thermostat, to monitor and contact for service. Keep 41°F or lower. Cartons of raw shell eggs and container of raw chicken found above ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler. PIC relocated and corrected.

Follow-up: Aug. 30 at 10:30 a.m.

