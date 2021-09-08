WILMINGTON — In addition to this weekend’s Corn Festival, you can enjoy some free fitness beginning Saturday in Galvin Park, across from the library on Birdsall Street at N. South St.

Saturdays begin with a serene “meditation in motion” Tai Chi class at 8 a.m. with Bob Baylor. Get your heart pumping and your feet moving at 10 a.m. Saturdays to music with Katie Wright’s Dance Fitness class. Sundays at 1 p.m. you can get centered and improve flexibility with Katelyn Cole in her Vinyasa, or “flow”, Yoga class. Beginning Sept. 17, on Fridays, Lorry Cox will teach an energized 9 a.m. Dance Party & More class in the park.

“All classes are free thanks to a generous grant from the HealthFirst of Clinton County,” said Friends of Galvin Park Executive Director Julie Bolton. “We want to encourage people of all skill levels to join us outdoors for some socially distanced, healthy activity that will benefit people’s bodies, minds, and spirits.

“Covid has taken a toll on all of us emotionally and physically, and what better way to turn that sedentary, lockdown lifestyle around than to get moving in the park. We are lucky to have such a great group of teachers signed up for this fall four-week session!”

No registration is necessary, and all ages are welcome. Meet near the Shelterhouse at Galvin Park a few minutes before the class begins, and wear loose, comfy clothing. The complete schedule can be viewed at the Friends of Galvin Park website https://www.friendsofgalvinpark.org/ and their Facebook and Instagram accounts.