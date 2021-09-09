Local Briefs: Chaney Road now open; Port William-Liberty Township Fire and EMS board to meet

Chaney Road is now open

The culvert replacement on Chaney Road has been completed and the road is now open to traffic, the Clinton County Engineer’s Office announced Thursday.

PW-LT board sets meeting

The Port William-Liberty Township Fire and EMS District Board will hold its regular September meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at the firehouse, 7211 North SR 134.

Mental health levy signs ready

Citizens for Mental Health will be hosting a yard sign distribution in support of the mental health levy renewal 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. Residents from across Clinton County who would like a yard sign can stop at 815 S. South St. in Wilmington during those hours.