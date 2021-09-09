Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• The Red Zone Neighborhood Grill, 762 W. Main St., Blanchester. Aug. 25. Critical: The cutting board on the prep cooler in the kitchen was dirty. Food was then placed on cutting board and sandwich was assembled and cut in half. Cutting board was never cleaned between uses. (2nd Notice.) On prep cooler in the kitchen, tomatoes 51°F, ham 51°F, hamburgers 58°F. Cooler temperature was 50°F. (Foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help prevent bacterial growth. (2nd Notice.)

Employees in kitchen must wear hair restraints. Cook in kitchen had facial hair with no beard restraint. (2nd Notice.) Towels lying on the counter in the kitchen. Towels under deep fryer. All towels must be used as wiping cloths and must be stored in sanitizer solution when not in use. (2nd Notice.) Outside of walk-in cooler around door covered in dust. Handles of microwave dirty.

Three previous violations have been corrected. Thank you.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 22.

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2825 SR 73 South, Wilmington. Aug. 24. Follow-up. *No temperature logs on training logs available at this facility as required by letter sent to Tomar (owner) on Aug. 4. Critical: Employee at this facility did not know proper hot or cold temperatures. Employee did not know where thermometer was or how to use it. All facilities must have a person in charge on each shift who knows temperatures and how to take them.

No paper towels available at hand sink behind register. Employee got paper towels for me to use at this hand sink. Lots of flies and gnats in the facility. Please contact pest control operator. Employee working making sandwiches had no hair restraint. Wall behind 3-compartment sink still has black residue along caulking. Glass doors on case are dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. Sept. 21.

• El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 1426 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Aug. 24. Critical: Food handler did not remove gloves after touching raw chicken. License holder explained must remove gloves and wash hands after changing tasks to prevent cross-contamination. Discussed using only dedicated utensil to transfer raw chicken to grill. Corrected. Tamales dated Aug. 10. Person In Charge indicated the incorrect date was mistakenly written on containers. Corrected. Please ensure dates are checked every day to prevent mistakes.

Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Containers of sweet corn on floor in walk-in cooler. Corrected. Chipped damaged plates in use. PIC to discard poor condition plates. Cove trim missing in kitchen (hall/mop area). Exit door in kitchen does not fully seal when closed. Additionally, peep hole in door is missing insert. Floor tile damaged near warewash machine and bar area.

• Spillway Lodge, 623 Old State Road, Clarksville. Aug. 25. Critical: In True 3-door refrigerator in the barn, there was a plastic container of animal medication stored with food product. Please discard medication immediately and only store food product for the facility in this cooler. Removed. Thank you.

Floor tile in kitchen cracked and broken. Refrigeration units/freezers stored in barn area. Area in barn has lots of other stuff stored with refrigeration/freezer units.

• Happy Wok, 1655 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 23. Follow-up. Critical: Raw chicken 44°F, raw beef 44°F (prep cooler). Person In Charge adjust thermostat, to monitor and contact for service. Keep 41°F or lower. Cartons of raw shell eggs and container of raw chicken found above ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler. PIC relocated and corrected.

Follow-up: Aug. 30 at 10:30 a.m.

