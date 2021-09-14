Sheriff’s reports include several arrests

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Clarksville male for alleged criminal trespass at 12:56 p.m. on September 2 at the 9300 block of State Route 730 in Clarksville/Vernon Township. According to the report, a 29-year-old Clarksville male reported he captured someone on his deer camera. The victim advised the suspect had trespassed on the property before despite there being signage indicting no trespassing. Deputies were able to identify the suspect due to him wearing an ankle monitor. Deputies discovered the suspect was being monitored by adult parole and had violated his curfew. The suspect was later arrested and transported to the Clinton County Jail.

• Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Leesburg female for an alleged O.V.I., drug paraphernalia, and drug trafficking at 3:47 a.m. on August 27. According to the report, deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 72 South in Sabina/Richland Township.

• Deputies arrested a 21-year-old Xenia female for alleged drug instrument possession at 2:06 p.m. on August 27. According to the report, deputies conducted a traffic stop around Oak Grove and Weisflock Road in Lynchburg/Jefferson Township for a marked lane violation. While speaking with the driver, deputies observed a meth pipe “in plain view.” After a search of the vehicle, deputies located possible narcotics and paraphernalia. A 40-year-old Xenia female was also listed as a suspect.

• Deputies arrested a 37-year-old Blanchester male for alleged domestic violence and protection order violation at the 1100 block of Irvin Road in Blanchester/Marion Township. According to the reports, a Blanchester female advised she had been “receiving multiple text messages” from the suspect. The report indicates, “some of the messages threaten to beat her up and kill her.”

• Deputies arrested a 34-year-old Midland female for alleged domestic violence at her South Broadway Street residence at 10:42 p.m. on September 12. The report lists the suspect’s boyfriend — a Midland male — as the victim. The victim was listed as having apparent minor injuries.

• At 10:13 p.m. on September 12, deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 22 West in Adams Township on a domestic violence report. According to the report, a Wilmington female was allegedly injured by the spouse — a 51-year-old Wilmington male.

• At 4:31 a.m. on September 3, a 53-year-old Jamestown male reported the door to a Gordon Road residence in Sabina was kicked in. A friend of the victim, a 38-year-old Jamestown male, was listed as the suspect.

• At 10:50 p.m. on September 7, deputies responded to a West Main Street residence in Clarksville for a disturbance report. According to the report, a 48-year-old female residence advised her bedroom door was damaged. A 19-year-old Clarksville male was listed as the suspect. The report indicates the victim and suspect are related.

• At 7:54 p.m. on September 8, Clinton-Massie Local Schools reported an unknown subject bought $157.87 worth of groceries using the school’s credit card numbers. According to the report, the groceries were bought at a store in Wilmington.

• At 4:30 p.m. on August 25, deputies responded to a Townsend Road in Lynchburg/Clark Township on the report of a theft. A 2001 Honda TRX recreational vehicle was reported stolen. A 15-year-old Lynchburg male — a sibling of the 18-year-old male victim — was listed as the suspect.

• At 3:15 p.m. on September 11, a 65-year-old Union Township male reported a catalytic converter was stolen from his RV. The incident took place at the victim’s residence on Ireland Road in Union Township.

• At 2:21 p.m. on September 7, deputies responded to a retail store on Railroad Road in Midland/Jefferson Township on a criminal damage report. According to the report, an employee noticed a John Deere spreader had the side windows “broken out”.

• At 11:13 a.m. on September 2, a 22-year-old Clarksville male reported two drill batteries and the keys to his work truck, a 2021 Ford, missing.

• At 2:28 p.m. on September 2, a 58-year-old Liberty Township female reported a ”fraudulent claim of identity through unemployment in the state of Ohio,” according to the report.

• At 7:17 p.m. on September 1, a 42-year-old Clarksville/Vernon Township female reported misuse of credit cards. The report indicates an acquaintance and one of the victim’s children are the suspects. The report also indicates drugs were involved. The report lists a 23-year-old Blanchester male and a 19-year-old Wilmington female as the suspects.

• At 3:36 p.m. on August 30, a 59-year-old Blanchester/Marion Township reported a case of identity theft.

