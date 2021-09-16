Throwback Thursday: NV’s Irons Block

These are some highlights from the News Journal on September 16, 1936:

‘Gov. Landon Visits Briefly In Chicago’

Pictured was “Governor Alf M. Landon, presidential candidate, in Chicago on the rear platform of his special train, with GOP national Chairman John D.M. Hamilton.” Landon “made a brief stop in Chicago on his way to Topeka.” Fresh off a Northeast U.S. campaign that showed “we are moving forward to a victory in November”, Landon was beginning a swing through the Midwest to talk farming issues.

‘Rickenbacker Forced To Abandon Airplane’

“Carbonear, Newfoundland (AP) — Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker left at 2 a.m. today in the motorship Lincoln in a new attempt to reach Harry Richman and Dick Merrill in Musgrave Harbor.” He was “leading an expedition carrying gasoline and spare parts to the American trans-Atlantic fliers.”

Locally

‘County Fair Opens Gates Wednesday’

“Clinton County’s 1936 Fair — a pageant of agriculture and industry — opened Wednesday and will continue through Friday. A fair-sized crowd had passed through the gates early in the afternoon, attracted by a wealth of exhibits and a card of three races.” Upcoming were a show of Hoof and Horn Steers. Admission prices were 25 cents for adults, and another 25-cent fee for automobiles.

‘10,000 See Fireworks Display At Fairgrounds’

“Wilmington Lions Club ushered in the 1936 Clinton County Fair with a bang Tuesday night and more than 10,000 persons jammed the Fairgrounds to witness what they described as one of the most beautiful displays of fireworks they had ever seen.”

A pet parade and bicycle races were held; girls bicycle race winners were Dorothy Jean Daniel and Jean Sperry and boys winners were Virgil Vaughn, Lawrence Murphy, Clayton Smith and John Bass.

• “Wilmington High School’s grid eleven will get a baptism of fire in its opening game of the season with Lockland High at the Cincinnati suburb Friday night.” The Hurricane “had lost several outstanding players via the graduation route.”

• Showing at the Lamax Theatre was William Boyd as Hopalong Cassidy in “Heart of the West.” At the Murphy Theatre was “The Great Ziegfeld” and coming soon “Sing, Baby, Sing” with Alice Faye.

This photo is of the Irons Block Building that was built in New Vienna in 1879; the photo was taken in 1972. This building housed the independently owned and operated "Daye Hardware" store for 42 years from 1945 to 1987.