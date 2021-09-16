Wilmington Garden Club members meet at Cowan Lake

Eighteen members of the Wilmington Garden Club had an individual carry-in lunch Monday at the Cowan Lake Sailing Association Clubhouse. The group thanks Terri Thobaben for arranging the usage of the clubhouse.

The 2021-2022 Club Book was given to those members who were present.

Helen Starkey’s book on the past years activities was on display. Susan Hunt showed the partially created paper mache cardinals, and will notify members on that committee when the birds (male and female) will be painted. They will be used along with previously made decorations at Deer Creek Lodge over the Holidays.

OAGC’s Fall Regional Meeting, “Gardeners Don’t Grow Old, They Just Go To Pot”, will be held Oct. 14 at the Sugar Valley Golf Club in Bellbrook. Anyone wishing to attend must have a reservation by Sept. 27.

Timothy Larrick of McCarty’s Greenhouse will demonstrate holiday arrangements at the November club meeting. If a member wishes to participate, they must bring $15 and scissors. A head count will be conducted prior to that meeting to ascertain the amount of materials needed.

Officers for 2021-2022 were installed by Cindy Green, who gave each officer a gardening plaque and a small vase of flowers — the flowers chosen for the responsibilities of each officer. The new officers are: President Ann Kuehn; Vice President Linda Compton; Second Vice President Vicki Trapp; Secretary Nan Kennelly; Assistant Secretary Judy Stopkotte; Treasurer Ann Carr; and Assistant Treasurer Kathy Kral.

The October meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at First Christian Church. Kirby Keltner, Superintendent, will give a program on “What’s Happening at Sugar Grove Cemetery and Future Improvement Plans.”

From left are Cindy Green, Membership Chair, and the 2021-22 Wilmington Garden Club officers Mary Thatcher, OAGC Contact; Ann Kuehn, President; Linda Compton, Vice President; Judy Stopkotte, Assistant Secretary; and Ann Carr, Treasurer. Not shown are Vicki Trapp, Second Vice President; Nann Kennelly, Secretary; and Kathy Kral, Assistant Treasurer. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_officer-team.jpeg From left are Cindy Green, Membership Chair, and the 2021-22 Wilmington Garden Club officers Mary Thatcher, OAGC Contact; Ann Kuehn, President; Linda Compton, Vice President; Judy Stopkotte, Assistant Secretary; and Ann Carr, Treasurer. Not shown are Vicki Trapp, Second Vice President; Nann Kennelly, Secretary; and Kathy Kral, Assistant Treasurer. Wilmington Garden Club members attending the September meeting at Cowan Lake. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_garden-club.jpeg Wilmington Garden Club members attending the September meeting at Cowan Lake. Submitted photos