Blanchester-Great Oaks FFA attends Officer Retreat

The 2021-22 Blanchester-Great Oaks FFA Officer Team took the annual officer retreat trip to Camp Kern last month.

While there, officers utilized time to sit down together to plan the Program of Activities for this school year, learn about the National Chapter Application process, and participated in various team building exercises.

Blanchester-Great Oaks FFA officers present included: Jacob Lansing, President; Rianna Mueller, Vice President of Agriculture; Tristan Hedge, Vice President of Communities; Kimberly Hurst, Vice President of Leadership; Gracie Kaehler, Secretary; Annalee Miller-Steffen, Treasurer; Shelbie Panetta, Reporter; and Aubrie Panetta, Sentinel.

Advisors Eric Heeg and Matt Younker were also present.

The team also utilized this time to learn about one another and increase their communication skills.

After settling into our cabin, the team and advisors gathered to begin planning our Program of Activities. The Program of Activities (POA) is a critical component to the success of an FFA chapter as the chapter strives to plan events which will emphasize Growing Leaders, Building Communities and Strengthening Agriculture. The POA was established and events for the year were set.

Upon completion of the POA, the officer team participated in an activity, “Low Ropes,” facilitated by Kevin, our camp guide. Kevin utilized several different activities within this event which taught the team about leadership, what it takes to be a leader, how to communicate effectively, and the importance of being a team player in a setting like ours.

We continued to participate in these activities for the evening until it was time for dinner.

At the conclusion of our camp stay, time was taken to reflect upon the time spent learning about one another, how we will effectively work as a team and how we will facilitate the events planned for the year.

The Blanchester-Great Oaks FFA chapter has several events planned for this year. Stay tuned to hear more about our Grain Bin Explosion/Safety demonstration, our trip to the National FFA Convention, our semi-annual blood drives and many more events.

The Blanchester-Great Oaks FFA Officer Team at Camp Kern. The team learns and bonds at the retreat. Submitted photos