Wilmington hosts huge career fair for WHS, CMHS and Laurel Oaks students

WILMINGTON — Seventy-three colleges, universities, military academies and military branches from eight states were at Wilmington High School for the Clinton County College Fair on Thursday morning.

Hundreds of juniors and seniors from Wilmington, Clinton-Massie, and Laurel Oaks had the opportunity to ask questions of representatives from those institutions over the 90-minute fair.

“We are always excited to provide this opportunity for our students and other students in the county,” said Wilmington High School Principal Samantha Woodruff. “Last year, our students didn’t have the opportunity to go through the fair in person, so that made it even more special that we were able to host again this year.”

The fair has been hosted at Wilmington High School since the early 2000s — it started as a collaborative effort between WHS and Southern State Community College, with school counselor Mary Groves leading the effort for Wilmington.

Since then, it has continued showcasing dozens of colleges to hundreds of students nearly every year for 20 years.

Jimmy Barnett, Director of Recruitment and Admissions at Southern State, organizes the colleges through the Ohio Association of College Admissions Counseling.

“This year marked anothersuccessful Clinton County College Fair,” said Barnett. “This event is great for the students of Clinton County who may not be able to get away for a college visit or visit with a school they have interest in that is out of state.”

Schools in surrounding counties will be hosting evening college fairs in the coming weeks. Students should talk to their school counselors if they are interested in those events.

The Wilmington High School gym was filled with over 70 colleges, universities, and military branches and students from Wilmington High School, Clinton-Massie High School, and Laurel Oaks Career Center. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_career-fair-1.jpg The Wilmington High School gym was filled with over 70 colleges, universities, and military branches and students from Wilmington High School, Clinton-Massie High School, and Laurel Oaks Career Center. Wilmington High School senior Justice Belle speaks with a representative from Miami University at the Clinton County College Fair. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_career-fair-2.jpg Wilmington High School senior Justice Belle speaks with a representative from Miami University at the Clinton County College Fair. Submitted photos