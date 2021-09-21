CEO: Highland Hospital is at capacity

HILLSBORO — Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro has reached patient capacity, HDH President and CEO Randal Lennartz said in a news release Monday.

“For over a year our hospital and employees have been vigilantly caring for those in our community. In the last two months we have seen a significant increase in the number of patients needing critical care and have also seen an increase in patients needing inpatient care due to COVID-19,” Lennartz said in the news release. “After expanding our resources to their fullest potential, we have reached a point where our capabilities are maximized. We have increased our staffing to historic highs, we have prepared additional areas within our hospital to house patients needing emergent and inpatient care, and we have stopped all elective surgeries, temporarily.

“Our organization will not be able to operate at this level indefinitely.

“This has been a stark reality for not only our hospital, but those within our region, as tertiary hospitals that we partner with to care for our more critical patients are also seeing historic admission rates, causing beds to not be open for those who need transferred for higher levels of critical care. Sadly, this issue could impact you and your family directly,” the news release continued.

“Please be certain — we are here to help care for you. We are doing everything we can to care for our community. Our emergency department is here for your emergency. Our inpatient team is here for your acute illness. Our Outpatient Specialty Services department is here for your continued appointments. Our outpatient testing areas are here for your needed tests to be completed. We ask for your cooperation in using these services appropriately during this time of need.”

”Over the last two years, we have learned that things can change quickly and with little warning,” Lennartz said. “We have worked diligently with and leaned on the advice of the Highland County Health Department and the Highland County Emergency Management Agency and are grateful for their expertise and support. Caring for our community during this time has been a cumulative effort on all parts, and we remain united to put this pandemic behind us.”

Says facility cannot continue indefinitely at current level