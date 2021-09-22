WILMINGTON — Things are coming along for Rombach Avenue.

At the latest Wilmington City Council meeting, Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker wanted to give city officials and locals an update on the continuing Rombach Avenue project.

“This is the update now. Next week it could be different. Next month it could be different. This is what we know now,” said Shidaker.

In a slideshow presentation, Shidaker told the council so far they completed the curb, drive entrances, and sidewalk on the south side. They also completed the water main repairs around Rombach and Fife Avenue by the college. The gravel base is completed at the loon (turn-around) by the Elks Lodge.

For the Kroger side of Rombach, they’ve completed the new catch basins, manholes, drive aprons, and curb replacements. They’re currently doing the same for the Lowe’s side of Rombach. They’ll also be able to start the foundation for the new signal pole.

Lane closures will be shifting in mid-October.

Pavement repairs will be conducted in areas that aren’t expected to last throughout the winter. Any structures will be “winterizing” in anticipation of winter weather and snowplows.

With many of the aspects finishing, Shidaker announced that there would be no lane closures from January through April 2022. However, during that time the city will be putting in the new traffic signals.

As things start up again next spring, there will be full-depth pavement repairs after the asphalt factory opens in early April; locals should expect closures of the eastbound lane for construction worker safety, and the entire Rombach corridor will be getting mill/overlay/final pavements markings.

The anticipated completion date is in June 2022.

To keep informed about the project, one can check the project’s website at wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/city-projects/. The City of Wilmington sends out public notices via email on upcoming construction and other City issues that affect its citizens. If you would like to get the latest updates from the Municipal Services Departments, you can click a link on the website just mentioned to sign up.

Locals can also call the offices at 937-382-6509 or questions regarding the project can be directed by email to publicservice@wilmingtonoh.org .

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is managing this project. The John R. Jurgensen Company is the contractor.

The scope of the Rombach Corridor Improvements Project is extensive, reflected in its $9.97 million price tag and one-year duration. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_sign_c.jpg The scope of the Rombach Corridor Improvements Project is extensive, reflected in its $9.97 million price tag and one-year duration. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Number ofcomponentscompleted