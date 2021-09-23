Throwback Thursday: It’s laundry day

Regarding last week’s photo of the Fealy Hotel in Sabina, Patricia Smith told the Clinton County History Center: “This hotel was run by my ancestors and was in the Wells Manufacturing and Mr. Uible’s office building. Those on the street and in the windows in the picture are all our ancestors. My grandpa was born in 1860, and my dad in 1905. My dad grew up across from Stokes Berry Farm; the Bogans later moved there.”

ˆ

These are some highlights from the News Journal on September 23, 1968:

‘HHH, Truman to meet; Candidate Talks on War’

“Louisville, Ky. (AP) — Hubert H. Humphrey, bound for a reunion with the underdog winners of the 1948 presidential election, seems to be inching toward making the Vietnam war his major issue.

“The self-acknowledged 1968 underdog in the presidential campaign flies to Kansas City, Mo. today to meet his running mate, Sen. Edmund S. Muskie of Maine, for a brief trip to Independence and a visit with Harry S. Truman.”

Also, American Independent presidential candidate George C. Wallace made a campaign swing through Florida, “blasting his Democratic and Republican opponents in general and the Supreme Court in particular as more than 25,000 persons chanted ‘Sock it to ‘em, George.’”

• “SPACE CENTER, Houston, Tex. (AP) — Astronaut Walter M. Schirra, the dashing hero of Mercury and Gemini flights, says he will hang up his space helmet after the commands the first three-man Apollo ship on an earth orbit trip next month.”

Locally

• Members of the Clinton County Amateur Radio Association donated a set of nine publicans on amateur radio to local libraries. Shown accepting the books were: Robert Yockey, Wilmington College librarian; Mrs. Patrick Larrick, clerk at the Wilmington Public Library; and Mrs. W.G. Bate, Blanchester librarian.

• “The death of Joyce Ann Newland, 15, who collapsed and died last month while playing in an evening softball recreation game at Sabina School, has been ruled as ‘probably due to a heatstroke,’ Dr. Frank G. Plymire, Clinton County coroner, reported today.” The girl, daughter of Donald E. Newland, of Highland, “was born near Sabina and moved to Highland in 1958. Her mother, the late Naomi Payne, died last February.”

• The Cheerful Circle Club met including Mrs. Morris Wilson, Mrs. Jerry Bennett, Mrs. Bruce Rhoades, Mrs. Gary Ames, Mrs. Lee Ames, Mrs. Emmit Moon, Mrs. Ralph Berlin, Mrs. Leonard Brown, Mrs. Julius Foxbower, Mrs. Leo Fleming, Mrs. Hubert Murphy, Mrs. Fred Summers and Brenda, and Mrs. Robert Holmes and Steven.

• Wilmington High School’s gridders won 30-16 at Miamisburg as Dick Williams ran for 91 yards on 18 carries and quarterback Karl Rosenberg completed five passes, four of those to Mike Graham.

• Clinton-Massie downed Little Miami 41-14 led by halfback Danny Beam’s three touchdowns. East Clinton fell to Springboro 46-8 as Astros’ quarterback Chuck Howard had 12 completions for 90 yards.

• Playing at the Murphy Theatre was Clint Eastwood in “Hang ‘Em High.”

A photo taken in 1972 called “Laundry Day”. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/09/web1_Laundry-Day.jpg A photo taken in 1972 called “Laundry Day”. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County History Center