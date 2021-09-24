Clinton County EMA Resource Directory needs local companies for listing

CLINTON COUNTY — The Clinton County EMA has created a Resource Directory and integrated with the Directory of Officials to enable local government members to quickly identify a key contact or resource during an emergency.

Typically, the directory was updated and printed every four years; however, now it is available online and updated monthly.

EMA is looking for local companies that provide a product or service that could be in demand during a disaster. The caveat is that the need may fall outside what most consider normal working business hours. Some examples include generator rental, food service, drinking water, and transportation.

If you are the owner or principal and would like your business listed, please contact EMA at 937-382-6673.