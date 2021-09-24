Wilmington Eagles donate to 3 local nonprofits

The Fraternal Order of Eagles 1224 of Wilmington recently presented checks totaling about $10,000 to three local organizations: Leadership Clinton, Clinton County Youth Council, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Pictured from left are President Richard Baker, Trustee David Kirker, Jonathan McKay with Leadership Clinton, Eric Guindon with Clinton County Youth Council, Tom Armstrong, Carrie Ziegler with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and Eagle Trustee Joe Dixon.

