WILMINGTON — Clinton County Treasurer Kyle Rudduck was sworn in Friday for a new term as county treasurer for the term running until Aug. 31, 2025.

He had been officially appointed at the Republican Central Committee meeting the previous Monday.

He was sworn in by Clinton County Common Pleas Court Judge John “Tim” Rudduck, his uncle.

“I am very grateful to the Central Committee for their continued support and trust in allowing me the opportunity to begin serving this new term,” Kyle Rudduck said. “I’m also very excited to have a chance to build upon the progress we’ve made in the past couple on months. Namely, we’ve been able to increase the county’s interest income from investments which will help offset revenue our county needs to raise through taxes.

“Also, through a collaboration with Merchants National Bank, county taxpayers will now be able to pay real estate taxes, in person, at both of their Wilmington branches.”

Rudduck added, “I’ve been blessed with a great team in this office and look forward to continuing to build on our momentum.”

Clinton County Treasurer Kyle Rudduck, left, is sworn in Common Pleas Court Judge John "Tim" Rudduck. Submitted photo