The magical white tiger: A disappearing act — new book published by Orange Frazer

WILMINGTON — Award-winning documentarian and author Tim Harrison’s new book “White Magic” ($22.95, Orange Frazer Press) has just been released.

The book is a reader’s companion to the 2021 award-winning documentary, “The Conservation Game,” which uncovered how celebrity “conservationists” participate in the unregulated exotic animal trade.

Harrison’s story begins with that unregulated business which began in the zoos and ends (to this day) in miserable backyard cages across America with everyone profiting but the creature itself.

The white tiger, one of the rarest of big cats, holds the most magic and Harrison’s book spares no one in revealing the shamelessness, deceit, and death lurking in the exploitation of these spectacular creatures. Even Harrison began under the thrall of “conservationists,” accepting their rationale that the showmanship promoted the animals’ well-being.

What follows is an astonishing tale of Amish auctions, roadside zoos, and a spiraling battle between activists seeking a ban on the ownership of exotic animals and those who profit from it — including a renegade zookeeper who hired a hit man to kill one of Harrison’s friends.

On the frontlines as America’s leading activist for federal legislation to stop ownership of exotic animals, Harrison explains the impossibility of properly caring for most exotic animals, especially the magical White Tiger, as well as the inherent dangers. “White Magic” documents the disastrous underground culture of exploitation that has essentially doomed the white tiger’s very existence.

Copies of “White Magic” be ordered online at www.orangefrazer.com or by calling 937-382-3196 They are also available via Amazon.com.

Newest book from Orange Frazer Press