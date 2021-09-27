Silent vigil for suicide awareness

WILMINGTON — Volunteers comprised of both veterans and non-veterans each stood watch for a 20-minute shift next to a flag-draped coffin at the annual Silent Watch for suicide awareness Saturday at the Clinton County Veterans Memorial.

Every day about 20 American military veterans take their own life, and suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. The suicide rate among our veteran population is higher than the general population.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the toll-free number that operates 24/7: 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 838255 for the National Veterans Crisis Line.