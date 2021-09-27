A.C.T. sets local Women’s March

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) will sponsor a sister rally in conjunction with the Saturday, Oct. 2 national Women’s March to raise awareness of the escalating threats to women’s reproductive health rights.

The local event will be from noon until 1 p.m. on the corner of Locust and South Streets in downtown Wilmington, and is open to the public. Signs promoting voter turnout, voting rights, fair redistricting, and climate crisis response are also welcome.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, distancing will be observed, and masks are required.

More than 600 rallies are registered for the nationwide day of action, which comes two days before oral arguments begin before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that will determine the future of abortion rights in America.

Clinton County A.C.T. is a non-partisan, women-led organization, dedicated to promoting compassion and truth as fundamental democratic values. For more information about the national Women’s March organization, go to womensmarch.com.

