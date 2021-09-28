COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

Saturday, Oct. 2

• Oktoberfest on Sugartree Street in Wilmington Saturday afternoon and evening with beer, food, live music and games: 3 p.m. Fancy Free Cloggers; 4 p.m. weiner dog races; 5 p.m. weiner toss; 6 p.m. beer stein hoisting competition; 7 p.m. live music on city stage. Games of chance at FOE Eagles on Sugartree. Presented by Main Street Wilmington.

• Friends of the Library book sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

• National Women’s March sister rally noon-1 p.m. Saturday, corner of Locust and South Streets, sponsored by Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.). Advocates for women’s reproductive health rights, voting rights, fair districts, and climate crisis response welcome. Masks required.

• Mammogram screenings through CMH Regional Health System are offered 7 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 9. Schedule your screening at 937-382-9595.

Thursday, Oct. 7

• 14th Annual Brake for Breakfast by CMH Regional Health System at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center, 31 Farquhar Ave., 6:30-9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. while supplies last. Breakfast is a Panera “Pink Ribbon” bagel and fresh fruit, and giveaways from CMH and others. Every bag will have information on mammography, treatment, cancer screening resources, and a voucher for a mug if you schedule a mammogram at CMH between Oct. 8 and the end of the year. Enter through parking lot on West Locust St. and exit on Farquhar Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 9

• Clarksville Fall Harvest Craft & Vendor Fair 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Vernon Township Building gym; candles, home decor, bath and body, bakers, handmade items, clothing, wood crafts and more. Admission free.

Saturday, Oct. 23

• Drive-Through Trunk or Treat 5-6:30 p.m. at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park, Wilmington. Fifth annual event presented by Wilmington Parks & Rec. Free, with candy given out of decorated vehicles by businesses and organizations; dress up (but stay in your car and stay safe). Enter via Fife Avenue.