Getting a ‘boost’ at county’s drive-thru vaxx clinic

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Health District vaccinated 120 people Tuesday as COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics continue 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the parking lot of the former campus of Southern State Community College at 1850 Davids Drive, Wilmington, in a partnership between the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency and Engineer’s Office, and SSCC.

Individuals should pre-register for a vaccination time slot at https://bookclintonvax.timetap.com/#/ .

Shown Tuesday are, at left, Public Health Nurse Delilah Pritchett and, at right, Lorain Bene of Lynchburg, who celebrated her birthday with a Pfizer booster shot.