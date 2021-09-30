Buster the Mouse is now on Facebook

Once again it is the time of year where Buster the Mouse “busts” good recyclers across Clinton County!
This year, however, Buster wants to expand his jurisdiction — to Facebook.
As always, Buster will be traveling around to the Solid Waste Management District’s Community Recycling Drop-off locations nabbing good recyclers and rewarding them with fun recycled content prizes.
But Buster is not satisfied with merely patrolling the drop-off sites — this year he is patrolling Facebook, too. That is because Buster knows that there are many good recyclers in Clinton County who recycle through other programs — such as Wilmington curbside recycling, at school, or at work!
Residents can now simply share a picture of themselves and how they participate in recycling on the SWMD Facebook page for a chance to win a number of prizes.
Find us on Facebook as “Clinton County Recycling & Litter Prevention” or click the “Like us on Facebook” button on our website: https://co.clinton.oh.us/Recycling . Facebook winners will be notified via Facebook Messenger.
Buster is so excited to see what sort of pictures Clinton County residents will post! So let’s get recycling, Clinton County!