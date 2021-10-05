WC emeritus prof and family establish student awards

WILMINGTON — When Dr. Bill Kincaid retired in 2019 after a record 50 years as a full-time faculty member at Wilmington College, he left a legacy of outstanding mathematicians and math teachers serving American society as alumni of the institution.

That legacy continues to now involve current WC students as the Kincaid family has established a set of awards to be presented to students who exemplify outstanding leadership, community service and activism based upon the College’s Quaker inspired core values.

This fall, two students received $1,000 scholarships as a result of the Kincaid family’s generosity.

Robert Stubbs III, a senior from Indianapolis, majoring in exercise science, received the Eleanor Harris Scholarship named in honor of the Wilmington community leader and children’s advocate. Harris directs the Harvest of Gold organization, whose programs are designed to support local youth.

Savannah F. Manson, a junior from Cincinnati majoring in biology/health sciences, received the VOICE of Change Scholarship, which recognizes students who exemplify active leadership, as well as academic and inclusive excellence while enrolled as Wilmington College students.

Chip Murdock, director of the Office of Diversity + Inclusion, praised the Kincaid family for its generosity and continuing commitment to WC students.

“Bill made a great impact as a faculty member for 50 years and now, with his family, the Kincaids continue to affect the College community in very positive ways,” he said. “The scholarships recognize these students’ contributions to the community and make attending WC more affordable for deserving students.”

From left are Savannah Manson, Penny Kincaid, Bill Kincaid, Eleanor Harris, Robert Stubbs and Chip Murdock. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_KincaidScholarships.jpg From left are Savannah Manson, Penny Kincaid, Bill Kincaid, Eleanor Harris, Robert Stubbs and Chip Murdock. Submitted photo