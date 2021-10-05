COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

Thursday, Oct. 7

• 14th Annual Brake for Breakfast by CMH Regional Health System at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center, 31 Farquhar Ave., 6:30-9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. while supplies last. Breakfast is a Panera “Pink Ribbon” bagel and fresh fruit, and giveaways from CMH and others. Every bag will have information on mammography, treatment, cancer screening resources, and a voucher for a mug if you schedule a mammogram at CMH between Oct. 8 and the end of the year. Enter through parking lot on West Locust St. and exit on Farquhar Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 9

• Clarksville Fall Harvest Craft & Vendor Fair 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Vernon Township Building gym; candles, home decor, bath and body, bakers, handmade items, clothing, wood crafts and more. Admission free.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

• Wilmington community blood drive monthly event hosted by CMH Regional Health System Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 610 W. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Cancer Fighters are the GOAT” t-shirt honoring October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Saturday, Oct. 16

• Mike Albert and The Big E Band Ultimate Tribute to Elvis Presley returns this month to the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. For tickets, visit boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643.

Sunday, Oct. 17

• Community Day at Cuba Friends Meeting is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 on the church lawn at 5801 Cuba Road. There will be hot dogs, drinks, games, and bouncy houses. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy this day of free food, fun and fellowship.

Saturday, Oct. 23

• The Drowsy Lads return to perform Irish music at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. For tickets, visit boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643.

• Drive-Through Trunk or Treat 5-6:30 p.m. at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park, Wilmington. Fifth annual event presented by Wilmington Parks & Rec. Free, with candy given out of decorated vehicles by businesses and organizations; dress up (but stay in your car and stay safe). Enter via Fife Avenue.

• Talking Tombstones — the Clinton County History Center’s first-ever live Historic Sugar Grove Cemetery self-guided tour featuring costumed interpreters — is 11 a.m.-1 p.m and 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 (rain date 24). Visit clintoncountyhistory.org for more information and ticket sales.

Sunday, Oct. 24

• Walk-through Trunk or Treat at Wilmington Church of Christ, 6:30 p.m. at 909 W. Locust St. Open to all youths; enjoy walking through paths of decorated automobile trunks to receive goodies and sweet treats. Treats for those with food allergies, or sensitivities, will be provided. More info at www.wcconline.org .

Saturday, Nov. 20

• HomeTown HoliDazzle returns Saturday, Nov. 20 in downtown Wilmington featuring food and beverages, choir concert at the courthouse, photos with Santa (and the Grinch), horse-drawn wagon rides, children’s train ride, music and more. The illuminated parade begins at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds then through downtown. For more info, visit www.hometownholidazzle.com .

Dec. 4-5

• Homespun Christmas 38th annual arts, crafts and vendor show is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday only at Denver Place Elementary School in Wilmington, as well as at local homes and businesses; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday at local homes and businesses.