More sentences handed down in municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between September 27 and October 1:

• Nicholas Glaser, 31, of Dayton, falsification, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Glaser must have no contact with the incident location and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia and trespassing were dismissed.

• Samuel Tucker, 25, of Seaman, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Tucker must have no contact with the incident location and must complete 16 hours of community service.

• Dereck Harris, 37, trespassing, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Harris must have no contact with the incident location, must get a job, bring the pay stub to their next hearing, and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Ethan Jeffrey, 21, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Lynn Radford, 57, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Cameron Skaggs, 19, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, seat belt violation, fined $130, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Skaggs.

• Izick Riley Jr., 19, of Columbus, going 107 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Riley.

• Michael Johnson Jr., 42, of Columbus, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs.

• Phosay Boualavong, 38, of Antioch, going 94 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs.

• James Farris Jr., 34, of Memphis, Tennessee, going 90 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs.

• Dustin Parks of Martinsville, theft. Sentencing has been stayed to allow Parks to complete diversion and write a letter of apology to the victim.

• Megan Sholler, 40, of Sabina, theft. Sentencing has been stayed to allow Sholler to complete diversion and write a letter of apology to the victim.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

