Coats of many colors downtown

Tim Wiederhold gets closer to finishing the newest exterior paint job on Main Street businesses in Wilmington. West Main Street is getting a lot more colorful. Eight owners of properties across the street from the Murphy Theatre are getting their building facades painted by Wiederhold Painting and Home Improvement, and designed by Jason Morgan and his wife, Margaret, artists behind most of the murals in town.

