Local Briefs: Food pantry in Blanchester on Thursday; join Wilmington American Legion Auxiliary

Food pantry set for Blan

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio are hosting an upcoming Food for All mobile pantry for Clinton County residents in need of food on Thursday, Oct. 14.

They are partnering with the local community and distributing food at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St., with food distribution from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Photo ID is required for registration and, once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Become Legion Auxiliary member

American Legion Auxiliary members are the male and female spouses, grandmothers, mothers, sisters, and direct and adopted descendants of members of the American Legion. Some are veterans themselves.

If you, or someone you know, would like to become a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, contact Wilmington American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 49’s Linda Moore at lamoore60@gmail.com or at 937-302-7790.