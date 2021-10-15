CMH names new Chief Financial Officer

WILMINGTON – Clinton Memorial Hospital announced Thursday that Bradley Boggus, has been named chief financial officer (CFO), effective October 18. Boggus replaces Eric Jost, who has served as CFO since 2015.

“We are pleased to welcome Bradley back to CMH and our community,” said Lance Beus, CEO, Clinton Memorial Hospital. “Bradley brings years of healthcare leadership experience to CMH along with financial foresight and a dedication to his team and his community. We know that he will be a positive leader for CMH and great partner to this region.”

An experienced healthcare leader, Boggus comes to CMH from Shoals Hospital, a LifePoint facility in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where he has served as CFO. Prior to his position at Shoals Hospital he served as the CFO at Clinton Memorial Hospital from 2013-2015.

“Bradley’s experience demonstrates his ability to lead hospital teams effectively, while remaining focused on quality and growth,” said Beus. “He has a strong history of successful engagement with board members, providers and employees. We welcome his leadership and look forward to continuing to build on CMH’s commitment to our healthcare teams and the communities we serve.”

“I look forward to returning to CMH and becoming part of the community again,” said Boggus. “I am excited to work with physicians, employees, hospital leaders, volunteers and community members in the pursuit of Making Communities Healthier and advancing care across the region.”

Boggus will be relocating to Ohio with his wife, Amy, a registered nurse. They have three grown children, Charlie, Ben, and Kate.

Boggus https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_Bradley-Boggus.jpg Boggus