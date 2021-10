BLANCHESTER — The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce will hold a special “Sip & Learn” version of their “Coffee with Colleagues” networking event 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Mak’s Bakery and Cafe, 142 S Broadway St., Blanchester.

All members of the business and non-profit community are welcome to attend to network with the Chamber and peers. RSVPS are highly encouraged by Nov. 8 via email to info@wccchamber.com or call/text Dessie Rogers at 937-728-7075.

