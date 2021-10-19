WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 12:29 p.m. on October 13, police responded to the 100 block of Sparta Avenue on a felonious assault. According to the report, a 39-year-old female had severe lacerations and apparent minor injuries. The suspect was known to the victim. The report also advised the suspect refused to sit in the marked patrol car and resisted. No further details were listed.

• Police arrested a male subject for alleged aggravated menacing and resisting arrest at 10:42 p.m. on October 13. According to the report, police responded to the 500 block of West Truesdell Street. A 55-year-old female was listed a victim. The suspect was indicated to be a friend in the report.

• Police seized 1,110 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop at 6:01 p.m. on October 12 at the 200 block of North Spring Street. An investigation is pending, according to the report.

• Police are investigating an incident that occurred at 2000 block of Progress Way at 6:26 p.m. on October 11. According to the report, a suspect was located with apparent narcotics. The suspect fled from police and “other agencies” in a vehicle. The report indicates two grams of suspected meth and a meth pipe were seized. No further details were listed.

• At 11:52 p.m. on October 9, police discovered a dosage of suspected amphetamines/meth at 100 block of Clark Street. No further details were listed.

• At 10:30 p.m. on October 8, police located a suspected meth pipe during a “business check” at the 1-99 block of Creekside Drive.

• At 5:21 a.m. on October 9, police responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the 100 block of East Truesdell Street. The report indicates drugs may have been involved. No further details were listed.

