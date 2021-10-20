CCHD honors Johannes

The Clinton County Health District recently recognized Matt Johannes for 30 years of service to the Clinton County community. He began his career on August 8, 1991 and has served as the Environmental Health Director since 1996. He is the longest serving current staff member of the Clinton County Health District.

