Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

• At 6:43 p.m. on October 15, deputies responded to a residence at the 4900 block of State Route 350 East in Martinsville/Washington Township for “a bone of unknown origin being located”. The report indicates the bone was an “unknown jaw bone with teeth”. The victim was listed as a “Jane Doe”. No further details were listed. An investigation is pending.

• Deputies arrested a 48-year-old Dayton male for alleged criminal trespass at 8:18 a.m. on October 14. According to the report, a 38-year-old Blanchester male reported someone was in a vacant property they own on South Broadway in Blanchester/Marion Township. Alcohol was suspected to be involved, according to the report.

• At 9 p.m. on October 14, deputies were dispatched to a Reeder Road in Blanchester/Vernon Township for a neighbor dispute. The victims advised a 51-year-old Wilmington male had “threatened them after allegedly attempting to assault their canine while secured inside their fenced backyard.” Statements were obtained from all the subjects. The report was submitted to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office to be reviewed for charges. According to court records, the suspect had previously been found guilty of criminal damages in 2019 and received a suspended jail sentence, according to Municipal Court records. No charges have been filed as of yet, according to court records.

• A 23-year-old Clarksville female would be charged with alleged failure to control after deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at 11:56 p.m. on October 8. According to the report, deputies located a “large bag” of marijuana next to the vehicle. No drug-related charges have been filed at this time. Municipal Court records indicate the suspect had been found guilty of prior marijuana charges in 2017.

