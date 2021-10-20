Backyard Bash hardware

At Friday’s football game at Wilmington High School’s Alumni Field, the Hurricane and Falcons will play for 8th Annual Backyard Bash Trophy sponsored by the Wilmington Kiwanis Club that will be given to the winning team to be placed in their trophy case until next year’s Backyard Bash.

Other awards given out to both teams that night will be: Walter G. Sellers Memorial Leadership Award given to a senior player who demonstrates leadership in the classroom, community and on the football field; Scout Player of the Week given to a non-starter who had a great week of practice preparing the team; Offensive Player of the Game; Defensive Player of the Game; and Special Teams Player of the Game.

Helping with the trophy and awards presentation after the game on the field will be the Wilmington Kiwanis Club-sponsored Key Club members of Clinton-Massie with faculty advisors Christel Wissman and Bill Ryan along with Wilmington Key Club Members with faculty advisor Erin Henry.

The teams will be playing for this trophy. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_101_0250.jpg The teams will be playing for this trophy. Submitted photo