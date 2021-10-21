Posted on by

First ‘Halloween Hullabaloo!’ features family activities in downtown Wilmington Saturday

The Avalons will perform at 5 p.m. on the Sugartree Street stage.

WILMINGTON — A wide variety of fun for the entire family is slated for the first “Halloween Hullabaloo!” in downtown Wilmington on Saturday.

It starts with Family Fun at the Murphy Theatre with movie matinees: “Toy Story of Terror” at noon and 2 p.m., and “Casper’s Halloween Special” at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. — and admission is free, plus there will be a costume contest. Concessions will also be available at the Murphy.

Live “Music On Sugartree” starts with The Avalons at 5 p.m. and Filo Beddoe at 7:30 p.m., and also includes food vendors, games and a costume contest on Sugartree Street.

The event is presented by the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

