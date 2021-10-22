TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Friday, Oct. 22, the 295th day of 2021. There are 70 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

In 1962, in a nationally broadcast address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a quarantine of all offensive military equipment being shipped to the Communist island nation.

On this date:

In 1836, Sam Houston was inaugurated as the first constitutionally elected president of the Republic of Texas.

In 1926, Ernest Hemingway’s first novel, “The Sun Also Rises,” was published by Scribner’s of New York.

In 1934, bank robber Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd was shot to death by federal agents and local police at a farm near East Liverpool, Ohio.

In 1968, Apollo 7 returned safely from Earth orbit, splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean.

In 1979, the U.S. government allowed the deposed Shah of Iran to travel to New York for medical treatment — a decision that precipitated the Iran hostage crisis.

In 1986, President Reagan signed into law sweeping tax-overhaul legislation.

In 2001, a second Washington, D.C. postal worker, Joseph P. Curseen, died of inhalation anthrax.

In 2015, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton battled Republican questions in a marathon hearing that revealed little new information about the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya.

Today’s Birthdays: Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale is 85. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 83. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 78. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 69. Actor-comedian Bob Odenkirk is 59. Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 58. Former MLB player Ichiro Suzuki is 48. Rock musician Zac Hanson (Hanson) is 36. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki is 31.