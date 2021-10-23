History comes to life at Talking Tombstones cemetery tour

WILMINGTON — A first-ever event was deemed a great success at the first-ever Talking Tombstones fundraiser at Sugar Grove Cemetery, held by the Clinton County History Center on a beautiful late October day.

Local residents brought historical residents to life for about 200 attendees, according to Clinton County History Center Executive Director Shelby Boatman, as character actors shared a 5- to 10-minute story of each local individual’s history.

All the characters were being historically costumed and outfitted by Linda Rinehart.

Self-guided walking tours began every half hour between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., and a variety of additional cemetery history and symbolism was also shared in each participant’s event brochure.

Due to COVID-19, this is the History Center’s only in-person event for the year and served as their main fundraiser for 2021.

The event was sponsored by Brown Funeral Home – Wilmington, Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Edgington Funeral Home – Wilmington, Littleton Funeral Home – Sabina, Merchants National Bank – Wilmington, Smith Funeral Home – Wilmington, Sugar Grove Cemetery, City of Wilmington, The Loft on Main, and the Wilmington News Journal.

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal