History comes to life at Talking Tombstones cemetery tour

Locals in period costumes ready to bring residents of Sugar Grove Cemetery to life Saturday.
The character actors receive a police escort through downtown Wilmington prior to the event.
Volunteers and attendees at the event.
Volunteers and attendees at the event.
Azariah Doan, portrayed by Andrew McCoy. Doan was an attorney, then Brevet Brigadier General in the Civil War.
Volunteers and attendees at the event.
Catharine Kline, the first person buried at Sugar Grove Cemetery, was portrayed by Lucy Enge and among those volunteers greeting the first group of guests Saturday morning.
Mary Taylor Adams, the first Civil War nurse to enlist from Clinton County, portrayed by Emilia Knisley.
The George Clinton Chapter, DAR, provides water for attendees along the walking tour.
Charles Webb Murphy, Chicago Cubs owner and Murphy Theatre founder, portrayed by Bryan Wallingford.
General James Denver and Louise Rombach Denver were wed in 1856 and took up residence at Rombach Place — now the History Center's museum home. The Denvers were portrayed by Jonathan McKay and Molly Boatman.
General James Denver and Louise Rombach Denver were wed in 1856 and took up residence at Rombach Place — now the History Center’s museum home. The Denvers were portrayed by Jonathan McKay and Molly Boatman.
Fred and Susan Ertel share the rich 160-year history of Sugar Grove Cemetery.
General James Denver and Louise Rombach Denver were wed in 1856 and took up residence at Rombach Place — now the History Center’s museum home. The Denvers were portrayed by Jonathan McKay and Molly Boatman.
Marshal John Todd Van Doren, portrayed by Dave Lieurance. Marshal Van Doren was shot and killed in the line of duty in Wilmington in 1884.
Sarah Shields-Foland, portrayed by Nancy Foland McKay. Sarah was the wife of Daniel J. Foland, a Captain in the Civil War who owned a Wilmington pharmacy.
Robert Wickersham, home builder who constructed what is now the History Center’s museum, portrayed by Ethan Powles.
WILMINGTON — A first-ever event was deemed a great success at the first-ever Talking Tombstones fundraiser at Sugar Grove Cemetery, held by the Clinton County History Center on a beautiful late October day.
Local residents brought historical residents to life for about 200 attendees, according to Clinton County History Center Executive Director Shelby Boatman, as character actors shared a 5- to 10-minute story of each local individual’s history.
All the characters were being historically costumed and outfitted by Linda Rinehart.
Self-guided walking tours began every half hour between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., and a variety of additional cemetery history and symbolism was also shared in each participant’s event brochure.
Due to COVID-19, this is the History Center’s only in-person event for the year and served as their main fundraiser for 2021.
The event was sponsored by Brown Funeral Home – Wilmington, Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Edgington Funeral Home – Wilmington, Littleton Funeral Home – Sabina, Merchants National Bank – Wilmington, Smith Funeral Home – Wilmington, Sugar Grove Cemetery, City of Wilmington, The Loft on Main, and the Wilmington News Journal.
Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal
