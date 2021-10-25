East Clinton High School & FFA invite veterans to breakfast, assembly Nov. 10

East Clinton High School and FFA will be holding a Veterans Day assembly at the high school on November 10.

They invite any local veteran that would like to attend; those who attend will be served breakfast prior to the assembly.

Those who wish to attend are asked to arrive at the school starting at 8 a.m. for breakfast, or at 8:45 for the assembly. The program will start at 9 a.m. and is expected to last approximately an hour.

The FFA would like to thank all veterans for their service to our country and hope to see many in attendance.