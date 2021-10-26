CCHD: Register now for Nov. 3 vaxx clinic

WILMINGTON — All 180 time slots are filled for the Wednesday (Oct. 27) Drive-Thru COVID & Flu Vaccination Clinic by the Clinton County Health District in the parking lot of the former campus of Southern State Community College at 1850 Davids Drive. This includes COVID booster shots.

Registration is currently being accepted for the Wednesday, Nov. 3 slots at https://bookclintonvax.timetap.com/#/ .

This CCHD clinic is supported by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency, and Engineer’s Office along with Southern State Community College and community volunteers.

Seasonal flu shots are also available and can be given at the same time as any COVID vaccine. Please bring your medical card to your appointment.

For ages 5-11

The CCHD has placed its first order for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. This initial supply will be limited but should increase each week thereafter.

The first clinic tentatively scheduled for this age group will occur at Wilmington City Schools on Friday afternoon, November 5; a parent/guardian MUST be present with the child at the time of vaccination.

Additional details are forthcoming. Please visit https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict . For the latest updates, follow the CCHD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

