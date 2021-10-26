The Health Alliance of Clinton County “honored five amazing women on Tuesday with scholarships to further pursue their dreams in the medical field. Normally one person is picked for this scholarship. But these ladies blew the board away so much they couldn’t pick. So First Health helped by donating $10,000 to help all five ladies.” Congratulations to Jaime Taylor, Cassidy Schafer, Alicia Reed, Vanessa Rice, and Tracy Stewart.

