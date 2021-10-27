CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Blanchester male for alleged domestic violence at 2:42 a.m. on October 23. According to the report, deputies responded to a domestic dispute at a Marion Township residence on State Route 133 North. A 22-year-old Blanchester female was listed as a victim and had apparent minor injuries. The report indicates alcohol may have been involved.

• Deputies received a report of domestic violence occurring at a Starbuck Road residence in Wilmington/Union Township at 1 a.m. on October 20. According to the report, a 35-year-old female had apparent minor injuries. A 49-year-old Wilmington male was listed as a suspect. Alcohol was believed to be in use, according to the report. No further details were listed.

• At 2:18 p.m. on October 20, deputies received a report of an exhaust pipe cut from a county truck at the 100 block of South Nelson Avenue in Wilmington. According to the report, a Wilmington male advised he last drove the truck at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 15, and parked it in the back parking lot. On Tuesday, October 19 at about 8:15 a.m., he went out and started the truck and “noticed it was making a weird noise,” according to the report. He later discovered the pipe was missing. The subject also advised he came across a red lighter under the truck, which would be collected as evidence, the report stated.

• At 1:30 a.m. on October 22, deputies were dispatched to a theft report at a State Route 73 West residence in New Vienna/Green Township. According to the report, $1,300 worth of items — including a laptop and a cell phone — were stolen. A 40-year-old Wilmington female is listed as a suspect.

• At 9:37 a.m. on October 21, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from Cowan Lake State Park on Osborn Road in Union Township. No further details were listed.

• At 10:26 a.m. on October 19, deputies were dispatched to a school on Oak Drive in Wilmington on a suspicious subject. According to the report, an instructor at the school advised “there was a subject walking around with a strong odor of a controlled substance.” Deputies seized a “clear baggie containing a green leafy substance” from the suspect, a 25-year-old Wilmington male. An investigation is pending. No further details were listed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

